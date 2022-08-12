YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. YooShi has a total market cap of $57.69 million and $693,989.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YooShi has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

Buying and Selling YooShi

