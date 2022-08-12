YooShi Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, YooShi has traded 5% higher against the dollar. YooShi has a market cap of $52.24 million and $735,903.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014830 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038782 BTC.
YooShi Coin Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
YooShi Coin Trading
