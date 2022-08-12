Yocoin (YOC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170.00

Yocoin (YOC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded 1,179.2% higher against the US dollar. Yocoin has a market cap of $35,639.60 and approximately $170.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00019643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00258401 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000688 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Yocoin Profile

YOC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0. Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org. Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

