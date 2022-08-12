Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 76.39% and a negative net margin of 2,450.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Yield10 Bioscience

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

