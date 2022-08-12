Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Announces Earnings Results

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 1.5 %

YTEN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,731. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on YTEN shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Univest Sec started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.