Yield Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $140,619.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $206,272.62 and $140,619.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,036.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127765 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00067475 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

