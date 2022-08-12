YIELD App (YLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $14.82 Million

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $278,537.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

