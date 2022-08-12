YETI (YETI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

YETI (NYSE: YETI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00.

8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $54.00.

8/4/2022 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

8/1/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $59.00.

7/22/2022 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $53.00.

7/21/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $93.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.

7/19/2022 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating.

7/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $90.00.

YETI Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

