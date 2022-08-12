YETI (YETI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

YETI (NYSE: YETI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/8/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $43.00.
- 8/5/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $54.00.
- 8/4/2022 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.
- 8/1/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $59.00.
- 7/22/2022 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $53.00.
- 7/21/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $93.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00.
- 7/19/2022 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating.
- 7/18/2022 – YETI had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $90.00.
YETI Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of YETI stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,762. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.42. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YETI (YETI)
