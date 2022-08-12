XYO Achieves Market Capitalization of $113.48 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $113.48 million and $1.36 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,003.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00127446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00067063 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.