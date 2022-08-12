Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 87,975 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $3,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XPOF opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.