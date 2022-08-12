XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Price Performance

XPO opened at $57.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.06. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity at XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $2,674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,361,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,288,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.