Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

Shares of XEBEF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 1,170,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.