WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 221.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,995 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after buying an additional 296,184 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $9,045,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $5,263,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 826.2% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSFS traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.88. 1,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.12.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

