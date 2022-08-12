WPP (LON:WPP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,230 ($14.86) to GBX 915 ($11.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 950 ($11.48) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,210 ($14.62).

WPP stock opened at GBX 822 ($9.93) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 835.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 966.38. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 753.60 ($9.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,550.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 808 ($9.76) per share, with a total value of £8,080 ($9,763.17).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

