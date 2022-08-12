WorkQuest Token Hits Market Capitalization of $203,884.49 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $203,884.49 and approximately $269,658.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,176.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066499 BTC.

WorkQuest Token (CRYPTO:WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,615,934 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

