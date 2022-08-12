Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.53) EPS.

Workiva Stock Performance

NYSE:WK traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $74.15. 490,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,041. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Workiva by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.