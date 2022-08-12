Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.53) EPS.
NYSE:WK traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $74.15. 490,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,041. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.38.
A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
