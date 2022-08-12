Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.57)-($0.53) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.70). The company issued revenue guidance of $534-$536 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.67 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.25.

NYSE WK opened at $74.15 on Friday. Workiva has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workiva by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 917,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,289,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,921,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

