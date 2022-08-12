WMS Partners LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,099,672. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $188.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

