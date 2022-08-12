WMS Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.63. 13,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,722. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average of $309.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.