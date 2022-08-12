WMS Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $815,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.6 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

SCCO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $48.29. 2,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,492. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

