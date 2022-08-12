WMS Partners LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Crown by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Crown by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.64.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.84. 5,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,331. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $130.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.78.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.43%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.