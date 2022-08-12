WMS Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 300,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 45,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.10. 5,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,413. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

