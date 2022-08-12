WMS Partners LLC Buys 1,950 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.38. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,833. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.85. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

