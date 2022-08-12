WMS Partners LLC Buys 165 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PRU traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.56. 3,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,779. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.65.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

