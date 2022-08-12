WMS Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 151.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAG. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 401,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 445,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 22,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,358,515. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

