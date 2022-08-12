Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $150.00 at Cowen

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.35.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $135.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.11. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

