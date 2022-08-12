Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

FREE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

About Whole Earth Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,110,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $6,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

