Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.
Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 3.8 %
FREE stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 29,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $266.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.