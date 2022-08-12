Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS SPGYF opened at $7.29 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0282 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

