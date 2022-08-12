White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,305.98

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,305.98 and last traded at $1,298.26, with a volume of 671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,262.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,244.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,142.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after buying an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 143.2% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 125,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,821,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after purchasing an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

