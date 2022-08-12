White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.52% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $153,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,479.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,262.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,142.30. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $978.51 and a 12 month high of $1,291.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.