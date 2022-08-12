Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.64. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 19,525 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Insider Transactions at Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $798,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

