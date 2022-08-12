WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on the stock.

SMWH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WH Smith to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

Shares of SMWH opened at GBX 1,478.50 ($17.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,453.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,496.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

