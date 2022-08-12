Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Weyerhaeuser has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Weyerhaeuser has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

