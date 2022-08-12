WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,463. WestRock has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in WestRock by 28.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 224,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 435,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,352,000 after acquiring an additional 237,921 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 239,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

