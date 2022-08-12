Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 15,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,333. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,506,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 328,481 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 58,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 36,392 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

