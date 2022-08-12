Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 479.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.