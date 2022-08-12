Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,673,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 234,835 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 119,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.91.

