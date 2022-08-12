Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,126,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,988,000 after acquiring an additional 110,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,105,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,048,000 after buying an additional 72,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 263.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 441,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 320,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

