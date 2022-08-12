Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 122.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,820 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.91.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $120.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.34.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

