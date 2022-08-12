Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEFA stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84.

