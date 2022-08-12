Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 151.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15.

