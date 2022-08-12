Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 27.0% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 24.5% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $149.45 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day moving average of $143.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.64.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.