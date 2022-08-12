Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in AutoZone by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in AutoZone by 284.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AutoZone by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,230.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,130.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2,038.06. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.