Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.77

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

