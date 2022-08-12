Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.47.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

