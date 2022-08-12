Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.47.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WDC opened at $49.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Digital has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after buying an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after buying an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,110,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,094,000 after buying an additional 140,181 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.