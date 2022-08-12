Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 226,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,084. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,288,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,322,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Articles

