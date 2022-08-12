Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.28.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 18,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,084. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,516,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

