Wells Fargo & Company Raises Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $12.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.
Guild Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of GHLD stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Guild has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Guild Company Profile
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
