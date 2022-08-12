Wells Fargo & Company Raises Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $12.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of GHLD stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. Guild has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHLD. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

