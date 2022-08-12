Wells Fargo & Company Raises Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Price Target to $17.00

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE GSBD opened at $17.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 355,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 141,116 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.
